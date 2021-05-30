AllSafe Market Cap Tops $321,118.77 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $321,118.77 and $436.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.