Alpha Family Trust Buys 20,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alpha Family Trust raised its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 3.7% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in JD.com by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $363,739,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $73.94. 7,876,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,319,942. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

