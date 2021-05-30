Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,411.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,017.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.