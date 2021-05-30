Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 265.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG opened at $2,411.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,332.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,017.26. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

