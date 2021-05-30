Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,356.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,002.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

