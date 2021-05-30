Alphr finance (ALPHR) Price Hits $4.33 on Major Exchanges

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.33 or 0.00012057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded up 72.8% against the dollar. Alphr finance has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $501,137.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars.

