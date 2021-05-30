Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the April 29th total of 259,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,032. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTG. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 575,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.