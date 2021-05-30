Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

AAMC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,573. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

