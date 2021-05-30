Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.0% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,398.20 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

