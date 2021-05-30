Ambrosus Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.54 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.54 million and $401,951.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 723,828,035 coins and its circulating supply is 189,654,949 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

