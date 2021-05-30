América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the April 29th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in América Móvil by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of AMX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,632. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

