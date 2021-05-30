American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 259.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after buying an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,756,423 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

