American International Group Inc. Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

