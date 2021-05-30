American International Group Inc. Sells 25,965 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,965 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 434,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 261,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

