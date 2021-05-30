American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the April 29th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.17.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.03. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

