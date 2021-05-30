Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.04. Model N reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $40,423.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,167.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,246.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

