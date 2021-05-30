Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.14 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $23,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

