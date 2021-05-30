Analysts Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report sales of $426.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.60 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

