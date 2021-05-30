Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.22.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $345.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

