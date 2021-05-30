AnimalGo Market Capitalization Tops $6.68 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $330,801.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

