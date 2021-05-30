Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the April 29th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,278. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $7.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 7,005.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,840,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547,336 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth about $36,604,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

