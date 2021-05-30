APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $17,646.45 and $36.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APR Coin has traded 27% lower against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APR Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,657,583 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.