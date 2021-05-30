APYSwap Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $649,327.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,621,199 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

