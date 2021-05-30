Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. Aramark reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $12.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.48 billion to $16.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

ARMK stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

