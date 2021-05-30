Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $222,313.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,646 shares of company stock worth $3,252,430. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 48,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $39.89 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

