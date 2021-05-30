Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

