Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

