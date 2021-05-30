Ark 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.75 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Ark has a market cap of $142.14 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ark has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000798 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,611,814 coins and its circulating supply is 129,490,917 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

