Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Position Increased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 151.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.09. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.38 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.