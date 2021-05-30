Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avanti Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Avanti Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

