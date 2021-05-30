Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Avista worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,337,000 after buying an additional 327,326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avista by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,059. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

