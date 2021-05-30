Axe (AXE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,980.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. Axe has a market cap of $524,951.33 and approximately $60,980.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.