Banano (BAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.42 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and approximately $416,038.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,443,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,250,417,650 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.