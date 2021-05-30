Bank of The West Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.0% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.81.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

