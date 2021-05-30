Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

