Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires 166,461 Shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,461 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.26% of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMHC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 406,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

