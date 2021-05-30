Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 523,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 6.13% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99.
