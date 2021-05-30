Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 350,000 TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000.

NASDAQ TBSAU remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

