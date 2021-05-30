Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 483,229 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 483,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000.

Shares of NYSE MON remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,329. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

