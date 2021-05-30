Basso Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,883 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 3.53% of Mallard Acquisition worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MACU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,455. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

