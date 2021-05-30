Basso Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 366,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.13% of Class Acceleration at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Class Acceleration in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Class Acceleration stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,752. Class Acceleration Corp. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

