Basso Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $724,000.

NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

