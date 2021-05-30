Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.12% of OTR Acquisition worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition during the first quarter worth $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:OTRA remained flat at $$10.15 on Friday. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.