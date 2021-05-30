Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGAMU) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,294 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000.

SGAMU traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

