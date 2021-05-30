Basso Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE)

Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) by 440.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,065 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.62% of Bull Horn worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHSE remained flat at $$9.84 during trading hours on Friday. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,852. Bull Horn Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

