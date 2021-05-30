Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.77 Million in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 288,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 2.37% of Marlin Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,966,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

NASDAQ FINM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 47,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,580. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

