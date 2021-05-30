Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.90 Million in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 4.35% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $96,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 283,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

