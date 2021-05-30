Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.01 Million in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 311,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 1.08% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,227,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 1,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.