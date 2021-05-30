Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.16 Million in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.08% of Authentic Equity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

