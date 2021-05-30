Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.48 Million in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,890,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ARRWU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.95. 3,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,044. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.